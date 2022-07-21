Supreme Court denies plea to worship 'Shivling' in Gyanvapi mosque

The Supreme Court Thursday preferred to wait for the decision of the district court on maintainability of a suit related to the Gyanvapi mosque at Varanasi. It also said the objections made by the Muslim side on the appointment of court commissioner to survey the premises would be left open for consideration in the future.

In a related development, the court declined to entertain a separate plea to offer prayers to the 'Shivling' purportedly found during the survey by the court commissioner within a mosque complex.

A bench presided over by Justices D Y Chandrachud deferred the hearing on a plea by Committee of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Varanasi to October. The committee had challenged the Allahabad High Court's order, which had upheld the decision to appoint the court commissioner.

On May 17, the top court had directed the District Magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where the 'Shivling' was found and allowed Muslims to offer 'namaz' and perform religious observances.