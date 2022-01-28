Supreme Court relief for 12 suspended Maharashtra BJP MLAs

The Supreme Court on Friday declared that the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from the Maharashtra Assembly for one year, was unconstitutional, illegal and arbitrary. It ruled that suspension could not be beyond a session.

Pronouncing the judgement on a writ petition filed by Ashish Shelar and other BJP MLAs, a bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar said the July 5, 2021 resolution suspending 12 BJP MLAs from Maharashtra Assembly for one year is illegal.

It says the resolution was passed with malice and declared as ineffective.

On January 19, the top court had reserved its judgement on a plea by the MLAs.

The court heard arguments of senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi, NK Kaul and others on behalf of MLAs and senior advocate C A Sundaram for the Maharashtra government.

It had earlier observed that suspending legislators for one year would be dangerous for democracy for resulting in deprivation of representation to their constituencies.

The bench also referred to the Parliamentary law which required that a constituency can't go unrepresented beyond six months and the role of the Election Commission comes into play in such circumstances.

The bench felt that there has to be some rational and constitutional principle behind suspension as Houses meet in sessions.

The BJP MLAs were suspended on July 5, 2021.

On January 11, the court had said the suspension of the MLAs for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer in chair, both inside and outside the Assembly, was “worse than expulsion”.

The court had then expressed an inclination to interfere with the resolution passed by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

