SC relief for 12 suspended Maharashtra BJP MLAs

Supreme Court relief for 12 suspended Maharashtra BJP MLAs

It ruled that suspension could not be beyond a session

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 28 2022, 10:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 11:28 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday declared that the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from the Maharashtra Assembly for one year, was unconstitutional, illegal and arbitrary. It ruled that suspension could not be beyond a session.

Pronouncing the judgement on a writ petition filed by Ashish Shelar and other BJP MLAs, a bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar said the July 5, 2021 resolution suspending 12 BJP MLAs from Maharashtra Assembly for one year is illegal.

It says the resolution was passed with malice and declared as ineffective.

On January 19, the top court had reserved its judgement on a plea by the MLAs.

The court heard arguments of senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi, NK Kaul and others on behalf of MLAs and senior advocate C A Sundaram for the Maharashtra government.

It had earlier observed that suspending legislators for one year would be dangerous for democracy for resulting in deprivation of representation to their constituencies.

The bench also referred to the Parliamentary law which required that a constituency can't go unrepresented beyond six months and the role of the Election Commission comes into play in such circumstances.

The bench felt that there has to be some rational and constitutional principle behind suspension as Houses meet in sessions. 

The BJP MLAs were suspended on July 5, 2021.

On January 11, the court had said the suspension of the MLAs for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer in chair, both inside and outside the Assembly, was “worse than expulsion”.

The court had then expressed an inclination to interfere with the resolution passed by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
Maharashtra
Maharashtra Assembly
BJP
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

Consult a doctor from home? Try these apps 

Consult a doctor from home? Try these apps 

Chief Minister, what shall Karnataka be?

Chief Minister, what shall Karnataka be?

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

Amazon 'paid workers' to tweet great things about it

Amazon 'paid workers' to tweet great things about it

 