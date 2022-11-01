Supreme Court to hear on November 29 pleas related to Maharashtra politics

The Supreme Court on Tuesday posted for November 29 a batch of petitions filed by rival groups of Shiv Sena in relation to the Maharashtra political crisis, according to ANI.
The apex court asked lawyers to complete the compilation of the case and formulate the salient issues for consideration within four weeks.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube