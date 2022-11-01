SC to hear on Nov 29 pleas on Maharashtra politics

Supreme Court to hear on November 29 pleas related to Maharashtra politics

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 01 2022, 11:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 11:18 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday posted for November 29 a batch of petitions filed by rival groups of Shiv Sena in relation to the Maharashtra political crisis, according to ANI

The apex court asked lawyers to complete the compilation of the case and formulate the salient issues for consideration within four weeks.

More to follow...

Supreme Court
Maharashtra
Shiv Sena
India News

