Temperatures hover below normal limits in Haryana, Punjab

Maximum and minimum temperatures hovered below normal limits across Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with common capital Chandigarh recording a high of 22.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 22.2 degrees Celsius, down five notches against the normal, while Hisar's maximum settled at 22.8 degrees Celsius, six degrees below the normal.

Karnal registered a high of 22.2 degrees Celsius, down five notches against normal.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 20.8 degrees Celsius, down six notches, while Ludhiana registered a maximum of 22.2 degrees Celsius, down five notches.

Patiala's maximum settled at 24.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal limits.

The minimum temperatures too hovered one-four notches below the normal at most places in the two states.

Amritsar's night temperature settled at 5.4 degrees Celsius, down one notch, while Narnaul in Haryana recorded a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius, down three degrees against the normal.