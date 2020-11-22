Temperatures hover below normal limits in Haryana, Punjab

Temperatures below normal limits in Haryana, Punjab

According to the meteorological department forecast, the weather is likely to remain dry during the next two days

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  Nov 22 2020, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2020, 20:50 ist
Commuters wearing warm clothes walk on a street on a cold winter morning, in Gurugram. Credit: PTI Photo

Maximum and minimum temperatures hovered below normal limits across Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with common capital Chandigarh recording a high of 22.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 22.2 degrees Celsius, down five notches against the normal, while Hisar's maximum settled at 22.8 degrees Celsius, six degrees below the normal.

Karnal registered a high of 22.2 degrees Celsius, down five notches against normal.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 20.8 degrees Celsius, down six notches, while Ludhiana registered a maximum of 22.2 degrees Celsius, down five notches.

Patiala's maximum settled at 24.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal limits.

The minimum temperatures too hovered one-four notches below the normal at most places in the two states.

Amritsar's night temperature settled at 5.4 degrees Celsius, down one notch, while Narnaul in Haryana recorded a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius, down three degrees against the normal.

