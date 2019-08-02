Terror threat: J-K govt asks tourists to leave Kashmir

In an advisory that is bound to further deepen panic in the Valley, Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday asked Amarnath Yatris and tourists to cut short their stay and return as soon as possible in the wake of intelligence inputs of “specific threats” to the pilgrimage.

Citing the latest intelligence inputs of the terror threats in the Valley, the security advisory issued by the J&K Home department said that the Amarnath pilgrims and the tourists “may curtail their stay in the Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible.”

“Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible,” the advisory issued by Principal Secretary, Home Department Shaleen Kabra, here, reads.

The advisory came just minutes after top army and police officers spoke about intelligence inputs that militants in Kashmir had been ordered to carry out bomb blasts targeting Amarnath yatris.

A landmine with Pakistan ordnance factory markings and an M-24 American sniper rifle with a telescope had been found along the route of the annual pilgrimage to the Hindu cave shrine around 140 km from Srinagar.

"In the last three-four days, there were confirmed intelligence reports that terrorists backed by Pakistan and its army is trying to disrupt Amarnath Yatra and based on that a thorough search was conducted. We had major successes in these searches," Srinagar based commander of 15-Corps Lt General KJS Dhillon, told reporters.

He said there was a “massive threat of IEDs (Improvised Explosive Device)" and bombs had been found in searches along the Amarnath route.

The Amarnath yatra which began on July 1 was supposed to conclude on August 15, but in view of the security threat, it has been curtailed.

Over the past few days, the sudden deployment of additional forces has sparked panic in the valley, with speculation rife about the abrogation of Article 35A.