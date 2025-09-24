Ladakh statehood row | Sonam Wangchuk calls off hunger strike amid arson, BJP blames Congress

<p>Climate activist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sonam-wangchuk">Sonam Wangchuk</a> on Wednesday called off his 15-day hunger strike as the movement for statehood for Ladakh and extension of the Sixth Schedule took a violent turn with the BJP office and several vehicles set on fire and hundreds of people taking to the streets.</p><p>Wanchuk put out a video message on his X handle appealing to the youth to remain peaceful and stop violence. "I request the youth of Ladakh to stop the violence forthwith as it only causes harm to our cause and further deteriorates the situation. We do not want instability in Ladakh and the country,” Wangchuk told his supporters who had gathered in large numbers at the venue of the strike.</p>.<p>Ladakh activist, Sonam Wangchuk called off his 15-day hunger strike and has called for peace as the movement which asked for the statehood of Ladakh and extending the Sixth Schedule took a violent turn with the BJP office ad several protestors clashed with the police and set fire to the vehicles. </p><p>Ladakh's Leh witnessed violent protests on Wednesday after the health condition of Sonam Wangchuk's two supporters deteriorated during his ongoing hunger strike demanding statehood for the cold desert region and constitutional safeguards.</p><p>Wangchuk was on a<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ladakh/sonam-wangchuk-leh-apex-body-sit-on-fast-in-leh-over-demand-for-ladakhs-statehood-3721164"> </a><ins><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ladakh/sonam-wangchuk-leh-apex-body-sit-on-fast-in-leh-over-demand-for-ladakhs-statehood-3721164">35-day fast</a></ins> pressing for full-fledged statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the constitution’s Sixth Schedule to safeguard land, jobs, and cultural identity. His protest has reignited long-standing concerns over Ladakh’s political future. </p><p>The BJP later took to X to accuse the Congress for instigating the violence. Party leader Amit Malviya shared images on X, saying the Congress Councillor for Upper Leh Ward can be 'clearly seen instigating the mob and participating in violence that targeted the BJP office and the Hill Council'.</p> .<p>"Is this the kind of unrest Rahul Gandhi has been fantasising about," Malviya added.</p>