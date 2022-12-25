Terrorist over-ground worker arrested in J&K’s Poonch

Terrorist over-ground worker arrested in J&K’s Poonch

Tayab Khan, a resident of Salwa, was arrested in a joint search and cordon operation by the police and the Army in the Mendhar area, a police official said

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Dec 25 2022, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2022, 20:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

An over-ground worker (OGW) of terrorists was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday, police said.

A pistol and some ammunition were seized from his possession, they said.

Also Read | India revamps defence infra with army tank ramps, fortification of BSF bunkers at IB in J&K

Tayab Khan, a resident of Salwa, was arrested in a joint search and cordon operation by the police and the Army in the Mendhar area, a police official said.

He said the operation was launched in the general area of Salwa and Behra in Mendhar sector and Khan, who was coming from a forest area, was asked to stop.

Also Read | Two terrorists arrested in J&K's Bandipora

The OGW tried to run away but he was apprehended by the security forces, the official said, adding his search led to the recovery of a pistol and eight rounds.

A case under the Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code was registered against him at police station Mendhar and further investigation is on, he said. 

Jammu and Kashmir
Terrorism
Poonch
J&K

