Third wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

Third wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

The minister attributed the increase in the number of cases to aggressive testing and contact-tracing

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 08 2020, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 12:07 ist
Delhi Health Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Kumar Jain. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the national capital has hit the peak of the third wave of Covid-19 and the number of cases suggests it has been the worst so far.

The government has increased the number of beds for Covid-19 patients in hospitals in Delhi, but there is no plan to rope in hotels and banquet halls, the minister said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"The third wave of Covid-19 is at its peak in Delhi. The number of cases suggests it is the worst wave so far. But the cases will come down soon," Jain said.

The minister attributed the increase in the number of cases to aggressive testing and contact-tracing.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

He, however, said laxity on the part of the people has been a major reason behind the spike in new cases.

"Some people think nothing will happen to them if they don't wear a mask. They are wrong. Mask is the only medicine for Covid-19 till a vaccine is developed," Jain added. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Satyendar Jain
Delhi
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Remembrance of drives past

Remembrance of drives past

Dancing the dilemmas away

Dancing the dilemmas away

'God Bless America': World media react to Biden's win

'God Bless America': World media react to Biden's win

Brewing a craft

Brewing a craft

A ravaged earth and the long wait for relief

A ravaged earth and the long wait for relief

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

DH Toon | US elections and a 'filthy' defeat

DH Toon | US elections and a 'filthy' defeat

 