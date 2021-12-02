Those who 'forced' Hindus to migrate from western UP will face same fate: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday sought to assure the Hindus, who were 'forced' to 'migrate' from some western Uttar Pradesh districts, that those who forced them to do so would themselves face the same fate under the BJP rule. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also made a similar comment a few days ago.

Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone of a university to be named after Shakumbara Devi at Saharanpur, Shah also raked up the issue of 'conversion' and said there was nothing to fear on this count as well as the state was ruled by a BJP government.

He also recalled the closure of slaughterhouses by Adityanath after he assumed charge of the state after the 2017 Assembly polls.

Also Read | SP stopped SC/ST scholarships for political purposes: CM Yogi

"When I had visited this place earlier, the people used to ask me if they would be forced to convert or migrate...I had then told them to change the government, and we will drive out those who force others to migrate from UP," he said.

Shah also praised the UP chief minister, saying that during his regime, mafia elements had either left the state or were sent behind bars. "He has rid the state of the mafia elements...the mafias are now surrendering before the cops," he added.

The BJP leader also referred to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and said till a few years ago, no one believed that the Ram Temple would ever be built or triple talaq would end. "We have made those possible....we scrapped Article 370," he added.

A few days ago, Adityanath had also raked up the same issue at a public meeting in Kairana town of Shamli district from where hundreds of Hindu families had allegedly migrated after 'threats' from the Muslims during the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) regime.

Check out latest DH videos here