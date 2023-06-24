Three Pakistani infiltrators shot along LoC in J&K’s Poonch: Army

Three armed Pakistani intruders were shot by security forces when they attempted to sneak into the Indian side from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, Army said on Saturday.

Officials said the fate of the intruders was not clear as the encounter site is ahead of the border fence and the three were seen falling down before they were evacuated to the other side.

However, the Pakistan Army claimed that two "civilians" were killed and one was injured in the firing by Indian troops.

The Indian Army said an intelligence-based counter-infiltration operation ‘Resham’ was jointly launched by the army and police.

A soldier was also injured in the exchange of fire with the intruders in the Krishna Ghati sector, where a massive search operation is on after the successful foiling of the infiltration bid during the intervening night of June 23 and 24.

In a tweet on its official handle, Army’s Jammu-based White Knight Corps said, “Infiltration bid eliminated in KrishnaGhati Sector on 23/24 Jun, in which 1 soldier suffered gunshot wound & evacuated. 3 infiltrators running towards LC (Line of Control) engaged by own troops & seen falling down near LC.”

The officials said the encounter took place in the forward Ranger Nallah area late on Friday night when the Indian troops noticed at least three heavily armed terrorists trying to infiltrate into India under the cover of thick foliage and darkness.

In two statements, Pakistan Army claimed that "civilians" - 22-year Obaid Qayyum and 55-year Muhammad Qasim- were killed while one was injured in the firing on a "group of shepherds" in Sattwal Sector.

Four terrorists were killed on Friday as Indian security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Machil sector.

On June 16, security forces killed five heavily armed foreign terrorists belonging to an outfit commanded by an Afghan war veteran along the LoC in Kupwara district.

Last month, two terrorists were killed in an encounter during an infiltration bid along the LoC in Kupwara district.