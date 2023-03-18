Toddler among 3 killed as truck hits scooter in UP

Toddler among 3 killed as truck hits scooter in UP, drags it for 500 metres

PTI
PTI, Shahjahanpur ,
  • Mar 18 2023, 13:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 13:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three people, including a toddler, were killed in Shahjahanpur when a truck hit the scooter on which they were travelling and dragged the two-wheeler for almost 500 metres, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place near the Katra overbridge late on Friday night, they said.

Ramdeen (40), his sister-in-law Surja Devi (35) and three-year-old nephew, all residents of Lalpur villager under Katra police station, were headed home when a truck rammed into their scooter from behind. The scooter got entangled with the truck and was dragged for around 500 metres, said Superintendent of Police S Anand.

After reaching the spot, police personnel sent the three for treatment to a Bareilly hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said, adding that the truck driver fled the spot, leaving behind his vehicle.

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Accident
Road accident

