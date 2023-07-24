Tourists stranded due to flooding of stream in Uttarakhand's New Tehri rescued

Around 50 tourists who got stranded due to the flooding of a seasonal stream following heavy rain in this Uttarakhand district have been rescued safely, officials said on Monday.
The tourists got stranded in the Sitapur area, near Dhanolti, on Sunday as the water level of the Maundkhala seasonal stream swelled all of a sudden due to heavy rain in the hills, damaging a temporary bridge over it, Dhanolti Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Lakshmi Raj Chauhan said.
Also Read | Holiday declared for schools in Dharwad district on July 24 amid heavy rains
However, all of them were rescued safely by police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, who rushed to the spot immediately, Chauhan added.
Revenue officers have been directed to make public announcements, asking people not to go near water bodies amid rain, he said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Great Indian Bustards may get a Karnataka nest
Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer
ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission
Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold
Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world
Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023
Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket
Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game
Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years