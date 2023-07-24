Tourists stranded due to flooding of stream in Uttarakhand's New Tehri rescued

Uttarakhand rains: Tourists stuck in New Tehri rescued

All of them were rescued safely by police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, who rushed to the spot immediately.

PTI
PTI, New Tehri,
  • Jul 24 2023, 10:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 10:14 ist
SDRF personnel rescue stranded people after heavy monsoon rains caused washing away of a temporary pool near Sitapur, in Tehri. Credit: PTI Photo

Around 50 tourists who got stranded due to the flooding of a seasonal stream following heavy rain in this Uttarakhand district have been rescued safely, officials said on Monday.

The tourists got stranded in the Sitapur area, near Dhanolti, on Sunday as the water level of the Maundkhala seasonal stream swelled all of a sudden due to heavy rain in the hills, damaging a temporary bridge over it, Dhanolti Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Lakshmi Raj Chauhan said.

Also Read | Holiday declared for schools in Dharwad district on July 24 amid heavy rains

However, all of them were rescued safely by police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, who rushed to the spot immediately, Chauhan added.

Revenue officers have been directed to make public announcements, asking people not to go near water bodies amid rain, he said.

Uttarakhand
India News
Rainfall
rains

