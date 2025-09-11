Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Sign of importance of India-US ties: Indian Amb Kwatra on Sergio Gor's nomination as US envoy to Delhi

Gor will appear Thursday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington DC for his confirmation hearing to become the ‘Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of India.’
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 04:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 04:54 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpIndia-US Relations

Follow us on :

Follow Us