TRS MPs to boycott Winter Session over farmers’ issues

Party leader Keshav Rao alleged that the government was insensitive to farmers’ demands and was 'anti-farmer'

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 07 2021, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 14:34 ist
TRS MPs boycott the entire session of Parliament over farmers' issues during Winter Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Accusing the central government of being "anti-farmer", the TRS announced on Tuesday that its MPs will boycott both houses of Parliament for the remainder of the Winter Session.

Shouting slogans against the government and in support of farmers, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. All the MPs were dressed in black.

Party leader Keshav Rao alleged that the government was insensitive to farmers’ demands and was "anti-farmer".

The TRS has been raising the issue of procurement of paddy by the Food Corporation of India from Telangana, party leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageshwar Rao said.

It is the responsibility of the central government to procure paddy from the state and give farmers their due, he said, adding the party has been demanding to bring a bill for the Minimum Support Price.

TRS
Parliament
Winter Session
Telangana
Indian Politics

