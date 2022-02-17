Two bomb threats in Delhi create panic, NSG summoned

IANS
IANS,
  • Feb 17 2022, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 18:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Calls regarding unattended bags and bomb threats at two different places in east Delhi created panic on Thursday.

The first case was reported from Shahdara area, police said.

"An unidentified bag was found in Shahdara district. Delhi Police and Fire Department received a bomb threat call at 2.15 p.m. We found a bag from the spot and are checking it," a police official said.

Meanwhile, another call, about an IED, was received at New Seema Puri.

"The call is regarding IEDs. We are taking it seriously," said the police official.

In view of the gravity of the situation, police has summoned National Security Guard personnel.

