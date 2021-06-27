2 explosions rock Jammu airport; investigation on

Two explosions rock Jammu airport; investigation on

Jammu airport is a civil airport with the runway and the ATC under the IAF

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 27 2021, 07:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2021, 12:43 ist
Security personnel patrol after two low intensity explosions reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station in the early hours of Sunday. Credit: PTI Photo

Two explosions, within a gap of five minutes, rocked the high security technical area of Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

The first blast, which took place around 1.45 am, ripped off the roof of a building at the technical area of the airport manned by the Air Force. The second one was on the ground There were no immediate reports of casualties.

“There were reports of an explosion inside Air Force Station Jammu. There is no injury to any personnel or any damage to any equipment. Investigation is on and further details are awaited,” a defence spokesperson said. The area was sealed by security forces within minutes.

A high level meeting was underway at the Air Force station with senior police and Indian Air Force officials in attendance, sources said. Jammu airport is a civil airport with the runway and the ATC under the IAF.

Jammu and Kashmir
Explosion

