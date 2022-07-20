Two gangsters involved in Moosewala murder killed in encounter

Moosewala murder: Police gun down two gangsters

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jul 20 2022, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 17:28 ist
Punjab Police personnel during an encounter with gangsters who were involved in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case near Attari in Amritsar, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Two gangsters involved in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala were eliminated in an encounter by the Punjab Police in Amritsar on Wednesday, an officer said.

Gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa were killed in the encounter that last for more than four hours, Additional Director General of Police Pramod Ban told reporters.

An AK-47 and a pistol have been recovered from them, he said.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Punjab
India News
Sidhu Moosewala

