Two killed after building collapses in Punjab's Mohali

Two people died after a building collapsed in Mohali's Dera Bassi area on Thursday, officials said.
“There are two casualties in the incident,” Dera Bassi Sub Divisional Magistrate Kuldeep Bawa said, adding that rescue operations are underway.
#BhiwandiBuildingCollapse update11-FINAL
🔶@5Ndrf on site
🔶61 persons a/cted for
🔶41 dead(M-22,F-19)
🔶Incl 10 children
🔶20 rescued live
🔶OPS CLOSED
🔶Prayers of @NDRFHQ
🔶For families of deceased
🔶& departed souls🙏🏻@HMOIndia @PIBHomeAffairs @PIBMumbai @ANI @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/vJ7KzUd2AW
— ѕαtчα prαdhαnसत्य नारायण प्रधान ସତ୍ଯପ୍ରଧାନ-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) September 24, 2020
Some more people may be trapped under the debris, officials said.
#DeraBassiBuildingCollapse
🔶G+1 Building
🔶Roof u/construction
🔶2 reported dead
🔶more victims reptd trapped 🔶as per Fire local Officer
🔶@07ndrf teams on site
🔶Ops On@NDRFHQ @ndmaindia @HMOIndia @PIBHomeAffairs @ANI @DDNewsHindi @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/80yZ3Hy0jI
— ѕαtчα prαdhαnसत्य नारायण प्रधान ସତ୍ଯପ୍ରଧାନ-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) September 24, 2020