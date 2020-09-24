2 killed after building collapses in Punjab's Mohali

Two killed after building collapses in Punjab's Mohali

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Sep 24 2020, 13:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 13:41 ist
Mohali building collapse site. Credit: Twitter/@satyaprad1

Two people died after a building collapsed in Mohali's Dera Bassi area on Thursday, officials said.

“There are two casualties in the incident,” Dera Bassi Sub Divisional Magistrate Kuldeep Bawa said, adding that rescue operations are underway.

Some more people may be trapped under the debris, officials said.

