Two militants killed as army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J&K

Two unidentified militants were killed on Monday as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in border Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Operation Bahadur #Poonch Sector. Major Infiltration Bid Eliminated in a joint operation by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice during the night of 17 Jul 23 in Poonch Sector. Two infiltrator(s) have been eliminated. Search operations are in Progress,” Army’s White Knight Corps said in a tweet

Defence spokesperson in Jammu Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said the search operation which was launched last night is in progress.

There have been repeated infiltration attempts in Poonch and neighbouring Rajouri districts, also called Pir Panjal region in the recent months. However, most of the attempts have been foiled by the army.

Pakistan’s changed strategy to spread terror in Pir Panjal in the last two years has been one of the reasons for increased infiltration attempts in the region.

A total of 26 army personnel, including three officers and five paratroopers, and seven civilians have been killed in eight terror attacks since October 11, 2021 in the twin districts.

