Two militants killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Budgam

Two militants, believed to be affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday.

The encounter erupted after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) at Moachwah in Chadoora area of Budgam around 7 pm on Tuesday following ‘specific’ information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter around 9 pm after the hiding militants opened fire at security forces. “Throughout the night the cordon was tightened to ensure that the hiding militants don’t escape taking advantage of darkness. With the first light of the morning, the firing resumed and two militants were killed,” the official said.

The identity of the slain militants was being ascertained. However, sources said, one of the slain ultras was a foreigner and affiliated with the Jaish.

In relentless anti-insurgency operations, security forces have killed 200 militants, including 30 foreigners, in 87 operations across Jammu and Kashmir this year. As many as 157 militants were killed in Kashmir in 2019 while the number was 257 in 2018, the highest in a decade.

In 2019, out of 157 slain militants, 33 were Pakistanis and majority of them belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad. In 2019, local militants accounted for 79% deaths in encounters while the number has grown to 88% this year.

