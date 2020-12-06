Two minor sisters from PoK inadvertently cross into India in J&K's Poonch

2 minor sisters from PoK inadvertently cross into India

Two minor sisters from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were detained early Sunday after they inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

Laiba Zabair (17) and her younger sister Sana Zabair (13), residents of Abbasspur in Kahuta Tehsil of PoK, were noticed moving into this side by Indian troops deployed along the LoC in Poonch sector, a defence spokesperson said.

"Own troops deployed along the LoC, having detected the crossing, exercised complete restraint to prevent any harm to the teenagers,” he said.

The spokesperson said that efforts are being made for their early repatriation. 

