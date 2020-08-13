Two of family killed in wall collapse in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur

Two members of a family were killed and as many seriously injured when a wall of their 'kutcha' house collapsed due to heavy rains in Haliyapur area of Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, police said on Thursday.

The wall of Ram Achal's (55) house collapsed on Wednesday night in Haliyapur township, Station House Officer (SHO), Haliyapur, Arshad Khan said.

Both Ram Achal and his 16-year-old son Ram Hriday were trapped under the debris and had died before they could be pulled out, the SHO said.

His wife and daughter were seriously injured and admitted to the district hospital, Khan added.