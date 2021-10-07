Two teachers shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar

Less than 48 hours after three civilians were shot dead in Srinagar and Bandipora, unidentified militants killed two government school teachers, including a woman, in the old city Safa Kadal area of Srinagar on Thursday.

A police official said unidentified gunmen fired upon the duo, identified as Satinder Kaur and Deepak Chand, both residents of Alochibagh, at around 11:15 am, leaving them critically injured. They were shifted to super-specialty SKIMS hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

On Tuesday evening, 68-year-old Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent businessman and the owner of a pharmacy in Srinagar's Iqbal Park, was shot at from point-blank range. Just an hour later a street vendor from Bihar was shot dead in similar circumstances in Lal Bazar area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

One more civilian was shot dead the same evening by the militants in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh said that the killing of civilians is a move to damage and attack the age-old tradition of communal harmony in Kashmir. “This is an attempt to defame Muslims of Kashmir. Killing innocent civilians including teachers is a move to attack and damage the age-old tradition of communal harmony and brotherhood in Kashmir,” he told reporters outside Government Boys Higher Secondary School Sangam, Eidgah.

The police chief said that they had got some clues and leads about the killers in previous cases and that the fresh case will be probed too. “The killing of innocent civilians reflects frustration and barbarism,” he added.

