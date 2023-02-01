Uma Bharti links crime against women in Madhya Pradesh to drinking, pushes for converting liquor shops into cow shelters

Bharatiya Janata Party veteran Uma Bharti has sought to link the rise in cases of crime against women in her party-ruled Madhya Pradesh to the consumption of alcohol and pushed for converting liquor outlets which are being operated in violation of rules into cow shelters.

Ending her four-day-long stay at a temple in Bhopal on Tuesday, Bharti announced the launch of “Madhushala Me Gaushala” (cow shelters in place of liquor outlets) programme in support of her demand for a "controlled" liquor policy in the state.

On Saturday afternoon, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister reached a temple located near a liquor shop in Ayodhya Nagar trisection of the state capital and announced she will stay there till January 31, awaiting announcement of a new liquor policy by the government.

She ended her four-day-long stay at the temple on Tuesday as the state government has delayed its liquor policy announcement.

Addressing the media here, Bharti claimed a liquor shop located near the famous Ram Raja Sarkar temple at Orchha in Niwari district, around 350 km from Bhopal, was illegal.

"Without waiting for the liquor policy, I will start converting liquor shops, which are being run in contravention of rules, into cow shelters," she said.

Bharti said she has told people to arrange 11 cows to be put up outside the "illegal" liquor shop in Orchha.

“Will see who dares to stop me... will feed these cows and arrange water for them at the liquor shop,” said the former Union minister.

Governments are being formed in the name of Lord Ram, but a liquor shop has been allowed to come up near the Ram Raja Sarkar temple in Orchha, she said.

Quoting an unnamed report, Bharti said the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh is leading in crime against women and liquor consumption was one of the reasons for this disturbing trend.

Bharti said the BJP is winning elections due to the "magic" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“People have the choice to elect good or bad people in a democracy. When one has a choice between bad and very bad, the people elect the bad, which is not an achievement... Forming a government is not a big deal but the big thing is to develop a healthy society and ensure protection of women and the future of children,” the BJP leader said.

She alleged a section of the BJP has been trolling her over her drive against liquor consumption and linking it to her political ambitions.

Bharti said she has held the post of CM, served as a Union minister and now only the position of prime minister is left to be achieved, but very few politicians can occupy that top office.

"Will I get that post (of PM) due to liquor prohibition agitation? A section of the BJP is spreading such things," she said.

Bharti also threatened that she will now start revealing what ministers, MPs and MLAs talk to her during their meetings as such people are continuously meeting her.

The senior BJP leader said during a meeting with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the latter agreed to her suggestion to come out with a "controlled" liquor policy.

Earlier, addressing a gathering, Bharti claimed women do not want schemes like the recently announced Ladli Bahina Yojana (targeted at women from financially weaker section), but they instead want a controlled liquor policy.

Bharti said women roam freely at night in Gujarat like “lioness of Gir” and eat 'bhelpuri' (a street snack) at midnight because prohibition is in force in the adjoining state.