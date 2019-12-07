Unnao: Sakshi Maharaj heckled at victim's village

Uttar Pradesh ministers and BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj faced protests from the people on Saturday, when they visited the family of the girl, who had been set ablaze in Unnao district and died at a Delhi hospital on Friday night.

A large number of people, including local residents and workers of the opposition parties, shouted slogans against the two UP ministers and the saffron-clad Sakshi Maharaj when they alighted from their vehicles and proceeded toward the house of the deceased.

The police had a tough time dispersing the surging crowds and they also had to use force to control them.

Several people, including some members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, were taken into custody.

Later speaking to the reporters, Sakshi Maharaj accused Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of ''politicisng'' the Unnao incident.

''It is an unfortunate incident....the state government will provide all possible help to the family....we will ensure justice to them,'' the saffron leader said.

Sakshi Maharaj had faced the ire of the netizens when he extended birthday wishes to rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Senger on Thursday. The Unnao incident had also taken place on the same day.