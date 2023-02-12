UP 'capable and ready' to become India's growth engine: President Droupadi Murmu

UP 'ready' to become India's growth engine: Murmu

She said that after success of the previous investors summit in 2018, the latest meet was organised on a large scale

PTI, Lucknow,
  • Feb 12 2023, 20:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2023, 20:21 ist
President Droupadi Murmu addresses during the closing ceremony of UP Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Credit: IANS Photo

Hailing the Uttar Pradesh government for successfully holding the Global Investors Summit, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said the state is "capable and ready" to become India's growth engine.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Global Investors Summit here, President Murmu said she was glad to note that so many countries showed their interests in the growth and development of Uttar Pradesh.

"Uttar Pradesh, which is at the top population wise, is also the first in the country in economic contributions. I appreciate farmers and entrepreneurs of the state for this. To play the role of India's growth engine, UP is 'saksham' (capable) and 'taiyar' (ready)," Murmu said.

Also Read | BJP govt in UP has failed to come up with new projects in six years: Akhilesh Yadav

She said that after success of the previous investors summit in 2018, the latest meet was organised on a large scale.

Murmu reached Lucknow earlier in the day on a two-day visit.

She will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Government of Uttar Pradesh at Lok Bhavan here.

On Monday, the president will grace the 10th convocation of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow.

Before returning to Delhi, she will visit the famed Kashi Vishwanath Temple and attend a "Ganga Aarti" in Varanasi.

