UP: Dalit youth held captive, tortured by 4 men on suspicion of having affair with their kin

A 22-year-old Dalit man was allegedly held captive and tortured by four people, who also inserted an iron rod in his rectum, here on suspicion that he was having an affair with a girl of their family, police said on Friday.

The accused have been arrested and the victim rushed to the district hospital where his condition was stated to be serious, they said.

According to police, on Wednesday night the Dalit man was mercilessly beaten by the accused causing injuries in his private parts. The victim's family members alleged that an iron rod was also inserted in his rectum, they said.

Tikonia SHO Gyan Prakash Tiwari said, "On the complaint by the victim's brother, an FIR under IPC section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, has been lodged against four persons."

They had suspected that the victim was having an affair with their kin, he said.

"All the four accused, Bramhadeen and his three sons Bharat, Gajraj and Raju, have been arrested," Tiwari said, adding a detailed probe into the matter is on.