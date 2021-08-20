UP ex-CM Kalyan Singh's health condition deteriorates

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh's condition deteriorated on Friday.

"His blood pressure is low and he's not passing urine normally. He has been placed on dialysis," Prof R K Dhiman, Director, SGPGIMS, Lucknow told ANI.

Singh is on ventilator.

The 89-year-old BJP veteran was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level. Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.