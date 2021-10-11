UP Violence Live: Congress knocks on President Kovind's doors, seeks justice for victims

Congress has knocked on the doors of President Ram Nath Kovind to seek justice for Lakhimpur Kheri victims, as it is set to intensify the campaign against the Modi government on farmers’ issues. Meanwhile, the three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra have appealed to the people to wholeheartedly support Monday's state-wide bandh called by them to protest the killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.
Over 60% believe Ajay Mishra's statement responsible for Lakhimpur incident: Survey
Over 60 per cent people believe that the 'statement' of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra became the reason for the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, according to the ABP-CVOTER-IANS State of States 2021 tracker.
The tracker found that about 60.6 per cent of participants think Mishra's statement is the reason behind the incident. About 39.4 per cent think that the minister's statement is not the reason behind the incidents.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her Nyay rally in PM Modi's constituency, Varanasi.
Lakhimpur violence: Will start protests if Union Minister is not sacked by Oct 11, warns SKM
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Sunday "warned" the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government that its deadline to sack and arrest Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra ends on October 11 failing which it will start phase-wise protests against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
Earlier this week, the SKM had issued an ultimatum, asking the government to act against MoS Home Ajay Mishra by October 11 failing which they would start a phase-wise programme to protest the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
"Justice clearly getting compromised because Ajay Mishra is in a minister's post in the Union government," said SKM, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions spearheading the anti-farm laws agitation.
Adityanath a coward, scared of Priyanka: Baghel
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is a "coward" and was so "scared" of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra that he kept her in custody and did not let her visit Lakhimpur Kheri after violence there, said Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday.
Baghel said this referring to the detention of Priyanka in Sitapur following the violence, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed last Sunday.
Addressing the party’s "Kisan Nyay Rally" in Varanasi, he also slammed the BJP, saying it divides people in the name of religion, which they "learnt from the British". (PTI)
A day may come when govt will be sold to a company and run through outsourcing: Akhilesh Yadav
Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yadav said, "When the public needed the government the most, it left them orphan. In Lakhimpur Kheri, the farmers were run over by a vehicle. When the SP protested, a case was registered. The people in government could do anything, so we need to be alert."
Attacking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, "Those who change names will be changed by the public in the election."
(PTI)
We are not in politics to loot or crush someone under a Fortuner: UP BJP chief to party workers
With the BJP facing flak over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, its UP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday urged party workers to win people’s confidence with their conduct, saying “we are not in politics to loot” or “crush someone under a Fortuner”.
Lakhimpur Kheri: MVA allies urge people to support Maharashtra bandh on Oct 11
The three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra have appealed to the people to wholeheartedly support Monday's state-wide bandh called by them to protest the killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Congress knocks on President Kovind's doors, seeks justice for victims
Congress has knocked on the doors of President Ram Nath Kovind to seek justice for Lakhimpur Kheri victims, as it is set to intensify the campaign against the Modi government on farmers’ issues.
