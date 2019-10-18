Uttar Pradesh govt hikes DA to 17%

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday increased the dearness allowance for state government employees to 17 per cent from 12 per cent.

In a statement, an official said apart from the state government employees, staff of aided educational institutions, technical educational institutions, and urban local bodies would also get the enhanced DA.

The state government official said the increased rates would be applicable from July 1.

The arrears of dearness allowance from July 1 to September 30 will be deposited in the PF account. The amount payable from October 1 will be paid along with this month's salary, the official added.