Uttar Pradesh health department anomalies: 48 transfers cancelled, 14 suspended

  Jul 31 2022
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Yogi Adityanath government has suspended 14 lower staff in the health department in connection with the anomalies that spurred a furore and caused embarrassment to the state government.

The government has also ordered a probe against the then director general of health, Dr V.B. Singh, director, paramedical, Dr Nirupama Singh, and five joint directors and issued show-cause notice to them.

Failure to reply to the notice in time will invite further action, an official spokesman said.

In addition to this, the transfer orders of as many as 48 government doctors of the level-2 were nullified. Reports related to level three and four doctors' transfers are pending.

"Of the 313 transfers done in the level two category, 48 were erroneous. The error was notified by the state health directorate via a letter on July 16. Thus, the 48 transfers have been cancelled," said the order from the office of special secretary (health) Mannan Akhtar.

Over 450 complaints were submitted to the government on transfer anomalies. Most of these doctors had alleged that their transfer had been done in violation of the provisions in the official transfer policy.

Scores of the senior doctors transferred were due for retirement in less than a year and also some who had superannuated.

It may be recalled that deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who holds the health portfolio, had written a letter to the additional chief secretary Amit Mohan Prasad on transfers, earlier this month.

The letter was leaked on social media and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a probe into the matter.

