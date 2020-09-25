Uttar Pradesh: SDM sits on dharna outside DM's house

Uttar Pradesh: Miffed over unfavourable inquiry report, SDM sits on dharna outside DM's house

PTI
PTI, Pratapgarh (UP),
  • Sep 25 2020, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2020, 23:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) sat on a dharna outside the residence of the District Magistrate's (DM) here on Friday as he was allegedly miffed over an unfavourable inquiry report.

"SDM Vineet Upadhyay sat on a dharna... he has made some allegations against the DM and me," ADM Shatrohan Vaish said, adding that DM Rupesh Kumar has sent a report to the government in this regard.

According to Vaish, in 2019, Upadhyay had an argument with some lawyers and snatched the rifle of a guard and pointed it towards the group.

"The lawyers had made a complaint in this regard and a probe was done by me on directions of the DM. I had submitted my report to the DM in which there is a line against the SDM," he said.

"A peon had gone to give a copy of the report to him on September 22 after which he was upset," the ADM said.

The government is likely to suspended the SDM for the act as it amounts to indiscipline, a senior official said.

Uttar Pradesh
dharna
District Magistrate

