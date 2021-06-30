UP will witness democratic revolution in 2022: Akhilesh

Uttar Pradesh will witness democratic revolution in 2022, says Akhilesh Yadav

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled in 2022

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jun 30 2021, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 15:43 ist
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday asserted that there were will be a democratic revolution in Uttar Pradesh in 2022 against the current "disruptive" and "negative" politics.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled in 2022.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh set for 4-cornered contest in 2022 assembly election

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "United against today's disruptive, conservative, negative politics, new politics of exploited, neglected, oppressed, humiliated, dalit, oppressed, deprived, poor, farmers, workers, women and youth is taking birth".

"In 2022, there will be no election in UP, there will be a democratic revolution," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

The SP chief has exuded confidence that his party would win 350 seats out of the total 403 seats in the assembly, claiming people are against the BJP government.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party

Related videos

What's Brewing

Raj Kaushal Funeral: Family, friends bid tearful adieu

Raj Kaushal Funeral: Family, friends bid tearful adieu

'Cold Case' movie review: A major disappointment

'Cold Case' movie review: A major disappointment

One man's lifetime mission: To save the pangolin

One man's lifetime mission: To save the pangolin

Final farewell? Injured Serena quits Wimbledon in tears

Final farewell? Injured Serena quits Wimbledon in tears

'Revolution Love' sweeps Myanmar protest barricades

'Revolution Love' sweeps Myanmar protest barricades

No one knows how or why Kim Jong Un lost weight

No one knows how or why Kim Jong Un lost weight

 