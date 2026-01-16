<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> on Friday attacked Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> with a "khandani chor" barb, accusing him of misleading people by discrediting the Maharashtra civic poll process while the counting of votes was underway.</p>.<p>This came in response to Gandhi asserting that "vote chori is an anti-national act" and accused the Election Commission of gaslighting citizens amid a row over the quality of 'indelible' ink used in marker pens in Maharashtra civic polls.</p>.EC 'gaslighting' citizens: Rahul Gandhi on indelible ink row in Maharashtra civic polls.<p>Reacting sharply to Gandhi's remarks, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, in a post on X, said, "Bahana (excuse) brigade back! Accepting defeat before counting ends?" </p>.<p>"Rahul Back to doing what he does best -- discredit, distort and disinform. 'Khandani chor' now regurgitating claims of Thackerays," he charged.</p>.<p>Poonawalla also sought to know what came out of Gandhi's 'vote chori' allegations on the Bihar elections.</p>.<p>The BJP has on various occasions slammed Gandhi for his vote theft allegation, terming it "baseless" and an attempt at "hiding his failures".</p>.<p>It has also asked Gandhi and other leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc why they did not file any petition in court or on other platforms challenging the Bihar polls results. </p>