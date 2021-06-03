Uttar Pradesh: Woman accuses doctors of gang rape during surgery

Four doctors of a government medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj town, about 200 kilometres from Lucknow, were accused of gang-raping a woman patient during surgery.
A case was registered by the police after the brother of the woman lodged a complaint, police sources said on Thursday.
Sources said the woman had been admitted to the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, a part of MLN Medical College, on Saturday with intestinal complications. She was scheduled to undergo a major surgery on Saturday night.
The woman was brought out of the operation theatre after a three-hour surgery.
The brother of the patient said she wanted to tell him something, but could not speak due to the pain. ''She later wrote on a piece of paper that she was gang-raped by four people inside the operation theatre,'' the brother said.
The principal of the medical college, S P Singh, said the allegations appeared to be false as there were two lady doctors inside the operation theatre as well, when the surgery was performed.
He said a five-member committee, comprising senior doctors of the medical college, had been constituted to investigate the matter and a medical examination of the patient would also be conducted to verify the charge.
''It may be a ploy to malign the image of the medical college,'' he added.
