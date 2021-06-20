Uttarakhand extends Covid lockdown by a week to June 29; to open chardham yatra for locals from July 1

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday decided to extend the Covid lockdown in the state for another week from June 22 but allowed hotels, restaurants and bars to open at half their capacities.

It also decided to open the chardham yatra for locals from July 1 and for people from the rest of the state from July 11, Cabinet minister and state government's official spokesperson Subodh Uniyal said. Bringing a negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report, however, will be compulsory for the pilgrims, he said.

"People of Chamoli district can visit Badrinath temple for a darshan from July 1 if they have a negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report,” he said. “Similarly, people of Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts can also visit Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri temples respectively from that date with a negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report," the minister said.

The yatra will be opened for people from the rest of the state from July 11 on the same condition, he said. The state government had decided to open the chardham yatra partially for locals last week too but had to withdraw the decision in view of the Covid situation.

The decision to extend the curfew from June 22 to 29 with some important relaxations was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, Uniyal said. The period of current lockdown in the state was to come to an end at 6 am on June 22.

The famous four Himalayan temples in Uttarakhand though open since May for daily prayers are still not open for pilgrims. Bringing a negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report will be compulsory also for people coming to the state from outside or those going to hill areas from the plains, Uniyal said.

General stores and groceries will now be open for five days in a week closing only on Saturdays and Sundays, he said. Hotels, restaurants and bars can open with 50 per cent of their capacity till 10 pm, he added. All government, semi-government and private offices can also open with 50 per cent of their capacity. However, offices connected with essential services will open with full capacity.