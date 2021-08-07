U'khand govt to give Rs 25 lakh to Vandana Katariya

Uttarakhand govt to give Rs 25 lakh to hockey player Vandana Katariya

The history-making Indian women's hockey team's dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Aug 07 2021, 00:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 00:53 ist
India's Vandana Katariya. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh on Friday to Indian women's hockey team member Vandana Katariya for her performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

"We are proud that Uttarakhand's daughter Vandana Katariya made an unforgettable contribution to India's great performance in women's hockey at the Tokyo Olympics. In recognition of this, she would be given a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh," Dhami said.

An attractive new sports policy will soon be introduced in the state that will help nourish budding talent in different games, he added.

The history-making Indian women's hockey team's dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled as it lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off match in Tokyo on Friday.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hockey
Uttarakhand
Tokyo 2020
Olympics

Related videos

What's Brewing

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

A day of mixed emotions for Bajrang Punia's family

A day of mixed emotions for Bajrang Punia's family

Afghan civilians asked to leave but have nowhere to go

Afghan civilians asked to leave but have nowhere to go

This lady has a treasure trove of 60K vintage tin boxes

This lady has a treasure trove of 60K vintage tin boxes

Medal lost but history made by women's hockey team

Medal lost but history made by women's hockey team

Why Deepak Punia's coach was expelled from Tokyo Games

Why Deepak Punia's coach was expelled from Tokyo Games

Anderson surpasses Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets

Anderson surpasses Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets

Twitter removes verified badge from Dhoni's account

Twitter removes verified badge from Dhoni's account

Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics

Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics

 