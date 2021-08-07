Uttarakhand govt to give Rs 25 lakh to hockey player Vandana Katariya

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh on Friday to Indian women's hockey team member Vandana Katariya for her performance at the Tokyo Olympics.
"We are proud that Uttarakhand's daughter Vandana Katariya made an unforgettable contribution to India's great performance in women's hockey at the Tokyo Olympics. In recognition of this, she would be given a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh," Dhami said.
An attractive new sports policy will soon be introduced in the state that will help nourish budding talent in different games, he added.
The history-making Indian women's hockey team's dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled as it lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off match in Tokyo on Friday.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free
Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist
A day of mixed emotions for Bajrang Punia's family
Afghan civilians asked to leave but have nowhere to go
This lady has a treasure trove of 60K vintage tin boxes
Medal lost but history made by women's hockey team
Why Deepak Punia's coach was expelled from Tokyo Games
Anderson surpasses Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets
Twitter removes verified badge from Dhoni's account
Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics