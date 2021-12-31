V K Tripathi new Railway Board Chairman

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Vinay Kumar Tripathi as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Railway Board.

Tripathi is currently working as the General Manager of North-Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur. He has been appointed in place of outgoing Chairman and CEO Suneet Sharma, who retired on Friday.

Tripathi did his Bachelors in Electrical Engineering from Roorkee and joined the Railways through Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE), batch of 1983.

He was first posted as an assistant electrical engineer in the Northern Railway and has successfully discharged the duties in important posts in the electrical department of Northern, Central & Western Railway.

He also served in key posts including Divisional Railway Manager North Central Railway, Chief Electrical Locomotive Engineer and Additional General Manager Western Railway, Additional Member (Traction) in Railway Board . He was also involved in the commissioning of the three-phase locomotives and their indigenizaton.

