Video of Rajasthan traffic cop sobbing goes viral, says harassed by men with 'political connections'

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 18 2023, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 14:36 ist
A screengrab of the video that went viral on social media. Credit: Twitter / @a_jay_choudhary

Rajasthan Police have launched a probe based on a viral video that showed a sobbing traffic head constable accusing a few men of misbehaving with him when he was clearing traffic in Churu district, officials said on Tuesday.

The video, shot by a man talking to the head constable, showed the policeman claiming that a few men with "political connections" harassed him and asked him to visit "mantri ji ki kothi (minister's house)".

The policeman did not name anyone in the clip. When the video circulated on social media, IG Bikaner range Om Prakash directed Churu SP Rajesh Kumar Meena to investigate the matter.

Also Read | 3D govt of 'dange, durvyavhar and Dalit atrocities' in Rajasthan: Amit Shah's jibe at Congress

Churu Circle Officer Rajendra Burdak told PTI the incident took place on Monday when the head constable was trying to clear a traffic jam and some men allegedly misbehaved with him. He said the head constable will submit a written complaint on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra shared the video and accused Rajendra Rathore, the leader of opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, of threatening policemen in Churu.

Rathore is the BJP MLA from Churu constituency.

“Rajendra Rathore sahab, will you win the election by threatening the people of Churu and the policemen? What message do you want to give by torturing the guardians of the law?” Dotasra tweeted in Hindi.

“Instead of calling the conscientious policemen to your 'kothi' for the purpose of harassing them, you should bring your disobedient workers to the police station,” he added.

Rathore could not be contacted for comments.

