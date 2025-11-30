<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Around four lakh members of 1.15 lakh families of non-resident Keralites (NRKs) have been covered so far under the medical insurance policy launched by Kerala government agency NORKA-Roots that works for the welfare of NRKs.</p><p>The initiative, considered as the first of its type for emigrants by any state, received good response mostly from NRKs in Gulf countries. A similar scheme for returnees is also being planned by the state government.</p>.Munambam anti-Waqf land stir in Kerala splits with alleged political interventions.<p>NORKA-Roots chief executive officer Ajith Kolassery told DH that till last week, nearly 1.15 lakh families comprising around four lakh members have enrolled for the scheme. The enrollment ended on November 30. Around 500 claims, with claims amounts totalling to Rs 10 crore, were also sanctioned so far. Majority of the NRKs who availed the policy were from the Gulf countries.</p><p>It was in view of the frequent health distress calls from Malayalis outside Kerala that NORKA-Roots decided to launch the health insurance scheme, titled NORKA Care Pravasi health insurance. It was launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on September 22. New India Assurance Company is the insurance provider.</p><p>Around 25,000 hospitals in India are in the network of the scheme. The policy offers medical insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh for treatment within the country and accident coverage of Rs 10 lakh. Premium ranges from around Rs 8,000 for individuals to Rs 13,400 for four-member families. </p><p>Kolassery said that feedback from NRKs about the scheme were collected and being reviewed. There were suggestions for enhancing the medical insurance coverage to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh as well as to offer top-up facilities. The strong demand by returnees to introduce similar schemes for them is also being considered by the government.</p><p>According to NORKA-Roots, during 2023-24 it received over 8,500 health distress calls from Malayalis outside Kerala. Many NRKs were also in deep financial liabilities owing to high treatment expenses.</p>