Video shows Delhi policeman beating youth with baton; DCPCR seeks action

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked the police to lodge an FIR against those seen in a purported video which showed a constable beating up a youth with a baton in southwest Delhi as another policeman stood nearby.

The child rights body has sought an action taken report by September 1.

The Delhi Police had initiated a probe in the matter on Tuesday, officials said, adding that the youth’s age and the date of incident have not been ascertained yet.

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a story published online wherein a video has been attached which reveals a policeman assaulting a young boy in R K Puram as another policeman watches over. The boy was allegedly wandering on the streets late at night in search of food, it said.

The Commission said it "strongly condemns such apathy and high-handedness of the police officials".

DCPCR has issued a notice to SHO (RK Puram Station), directing him to identify both the officials involved, as evident in the video and book them under IPC sections 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 321 (voluntarily causing hurt), 322 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and Section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, pertaining to punishment for cruelty to child.

"Such acts by public officials are against the very spirit of the Constitution of India and violate the fundamental rights of children as significant as Article 21, which guarantees Right to Life with Dignity to all persons.

“Such acts tarnish the image of the police force and over-shadow their good work. The Commission will relentlessly pursue the matter and ensure justice is delivered," the body added.