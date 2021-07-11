Watch: Police thrash reporters during UP block panchayat polls

As BJP claimed victory in the Uttar Pradesh block panchayat polls on Saturday, several scattered incidents of violence were reported from 17 districts during the election process.

Multiple incidents of stone-pelting, policemen thrashing reporters and resorting to baton-charge to disperse mobs were reported from different parts of the state.

Retired IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh questioned the "relentless sycophancy" of a senior journalist after a video of a reporter "being beaten like an animal" went viral.

देखिए @DChaurasia2312 जी आपका पत्रकार जानवरों की तरह पीटा जा रहा है। आपकी अथक चाटुकारिता एवं दिन रात नफ़रत फैलाना भी काम नहीं आया। मीडिया जगत की जो स्थिति है, उसके लिए मीडिया खुद ज़िम्मेदार है। अपना आत्मसम्मान सूचना विभाग को गिरवी रख चुके मीडिया का एक न एक दिन यही हाल होना था। pic.twitter.com/naSKT8ThQB — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) July 10, 2021

Several purported videos of clashes between supporters of rival parties and police and workers of political parties were also posted on social media.

In one such video, which was also shown by news channels, the Additional Superintendent of Police (city) of Etawah Prashant Kumar Prasad is heard telling a senior over the phone, "Sir, I have been slapped. BJP workers have also brought bombs."

Etawah police spokesperson confirmed the incident on Sunday. The incident took place in the Barhpura block of the district. A case has been registered against one identified and some unidentified people, he said.

इटावा SP सिटी का कबूलनामा- “मुझे थप्पड़ मारा, भाजपा विधायक और ज़िला अध्यक्ष बम लेकर आए हैं” आप आखिर क्या करवाना चाहते हैं @myogiadityanath जी? देश के गृहमंत्री श्री @AmitShah जी संज्ञान लें। यहाँ पुलिस बल की भी जान ख़तरे में है। एक ब्लॉक प्रमुख के लिए क्या UP में खून बहेगा? pic.twitter.com/ikGzjoMOpC — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) July 10, 2021

'Democracy held hostage by BJP'

Polling for the 476 posts of block panchayat chiefs was held from 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday, following which counting of votes had commenced.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Adityanath praised the State Election Commission for conducting "peaceful and fair" elections.

The opposition parties, however, accused the BJP government of misusing official machinery in the elections and unleashing "anarchy".

“Democracy in Uttar Pradesh has been held hostage by BJP,” Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged.

(With PTI inputs)