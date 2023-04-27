WFI president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh's 'poetic response' to protesting wrestlers' allegations

Facing allegations of “sexual assault” by female wrestlers who have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding action against him, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh responded to the accusations through a poem which implied rejection of all charges and even hinting that he would rather die than feeling helpless.

Singh’s poetic response through a video came a day before Delhi Police’s submission to the supreme court stating that an FIR would be lodged against the WFI chief.

''Jis din jeevan ke haani-laabh par utarunga, jis din sangharshon mein jaali lag jaeygi, jis din jeevan ki lachari muhj par taras dikhayegi, us din jeevan se mrityu kahni badh jayegi'' (the day I will introspect what I have lost and gained, the day I will feel that I am unable to fight, the day I shall feel helpless, on that day death will be preferable to life), Singh said.

Also Read | NCW chief seeks report from Delhi Police on sexual harassment charges against WFI head

While Singh chose to respond through a poem, his representative hit back at the protesting wrestlers accusing them of ‘betraying’ the WFI chief. “Many of the protesting wrestlers earned name and fame only because Singh ensured all facilities to them,” he said, alleging that the protests were part of a conspiracy hatched by the Congress.

The protesting wrestlers have demanded the arrest of Singh and his ouster from the WFI and vowed to continue their protest until then.

Singh had earlier refused to resign and while terming the allegations 'baseless' and a 'conspiracy' said that there would be a 'tsunami' if he opened his mouth.

''I am ready to face a probe by any agency....the allegations against me are part of a political conspiracy and I will soon expose it,'' he had said and blamed a senior Congress leader from Haryana behind the allegations.