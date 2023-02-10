With two more judges, Supreme Court regains full strength of 34

The Union Government has cleared the appointment of Justices Rajesh Bindal and Aravind Kumar as judges of the Supreme Court.

With this, the Supreme Court would have full strength of 34 judges.

"As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. My best to them. 1. Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad HC. 2. Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat HC," Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted on Friday.

On February 4, the Centre had issued notifications on elevation of Justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, P V Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Manoj Misra as judges of the Supreme Court. All five judges had assumed office on February 6.

On January 31, the six-member Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud made the unanimous resolution to approve name of Justice Bindal, who hailed from Punjab and Haryana High Court, and stood at number two in the combined all India seniority list of High Court judges, for appointment as Supreme Court judge.

However, on the name of Justice Kumar, who is originally from the Karnataka High Court, a Collegium member, Justice K M Joseph made reservations and opined that his name may be considered at a later date.

"After carefully evaluating the merit, integrity and competence of eligible Chief Justices and senior puisne Judges of the High Courts and also accommodating a plurality of considerations, the Collegium finds the (two) persons to be more deserving and suitable in all respects for being appointed as Judges of the Supreme Court of India," a detailed statement had said.

The Collegium, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, K M Joseph, M R Shah, Ajay Rastogi and Sanjiv Khanna, said while recommending the two names, they have considered seniority of Chief Justices and senior puisne Judges in their respective parent High Courts as well as overall seniority of the High Court Judges; and the merit, performance and integrity of the judges under consideration.

It also said the Collegium considered the need to ensure diversity and inclusion in the Supreme Court of persons from marginalised and backward segments of society; gender diversity; and representation of minorities.

Justice Bindal was appointed as a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 22, 2006. He was appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad on October 11, 2021.

He is the seniormost Judge hailing from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which is one of the largest High Courts with a sanctioned strength of 85 judges.

"The Punjab and Haryana High Court is not adequately represented on the bench of the Supreme Court. This is a common High Court for two States," the Collegium noted.

Justice Kumar was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court on June 26, 2009 and as permanent Judge on December 7, 2012. He was elevated as Chief Justice of the High Court of Gujarat on October 13, 2021. Justice Kumar stands at serial number 26 in the combined all-India-seniority of High Court Judges. "While recommending his name, the Collegium is conscious of the fact that in the seniority of Judges hailing from the Karnataka High Court, Justice Kumar stands at serial number 2," it said.