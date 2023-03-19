Woman seen hit, forcibly pushed into cab in Delhi

Woman seen hit, forcibly pushed into cab in Delhi

Delhi Police said that the vehicle and its driver have been located

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 19 2023, 09:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 10:20 ist
Screen grab from the viral footage. Credit: ANI Photo

After a video of a man seen pushing and forcing a girl into a cab and hitting her in Delhi went viral, the Delhi Police on Sunday said that the vehicle and its driver have been located.

After the initial probe, the Delhi Police told ANI that the duo involved in the incident had booked a cab to go from Rohini to Vikaspuri and had an argument on the way. A scuffle broke out subsequently and the girl wanted to leave, while the boy forced her to stay.

Further investigations are under way, Delhi Police said.

India News
New Delhi
Delhi

