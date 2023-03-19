Woman seen hit, forcibly pushed into cab in Delhi

After a video of a man seen pushing and forcing a girl into a cab and hitting her in Delhi went viral, the Delhi Police on Sunday said that the vehicle and its driver have been located.
After the initial probe, the Delhi Police told ANI that the duo involved in the incident had booked a cab to go from Rohini to Vikaspuri and had an argument on the way. A scuffle broke out subsequently and the girl wanted to leave, while the boy forced her to stay.
#UPDATE | The vehicle & driver have been traced. Two boys & a girl had booked a vehicle from Rohini to Vikaspuri through Uber. On the way, there was an argument & scuffle b/w them. After the argument, the girl wanted to leave. It is seen in the video that the boy forcibly pushes… https://t.co/PqL03w73Ba pic.twitter.com/vllOxqRVs2
— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023
Further investigations are under way, Delhi Police said.
