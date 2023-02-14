Delhi: Woman's body found in fridge at a 'dhaba'

Woman's body found in fridge at 'dhaba' in southwest Delhi

Preliminary interrogation has revealed that Gahlot was getting married on February 10 and the woman was objecting to it

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 14 2023, 19:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 19:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman's body was found in a refrigerator at a 'dhaba' (eatery) on the outskirts of Mitraon village in southwest Delhi, with police arresting a man who was in a relationship with her.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Vikram Singh said that they received information on Tuesday morning that a woman has been murdered and her body was hidden at the dhaba on the outskirts of the village.

Police reached the location and recovered the body. Accused Sahil Gahlot, a resident of Mitraon village, has been apprehended. Further legal action is being carried out, Singh said.

Preliminary interrogation has revealed that Gahlot was getting married on February 10 and the woman was objecting to it as they were in a relationship for a long time, Singh said.

"The woman was a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana. It has been claimed that she was threatening to implicate the man in a case if he married another woman," a source said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Crime
Crimes against women

What's Brewing

Quakes can't be predicted but can be forecast, but how?

Quakes can't be predicted but can be forecast, but how?

Coffee trumps economic crisis, Tim Hortons opens in Pak

Coffee trumps economic crisis, Tim Hortons opens in Pak

F-35 fighter demonstrates prowess at Aero India

F-35 fighter demonstrates prowess at Aero India

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' motion poster unveiled

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' motion poster unveiled

Developing libraries for development

Developing libraries for development

Jadeja, an indispensable force

Jadeja, an indispensable force

 