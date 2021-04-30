Yogi Adityanath recovers from Covid-19, tests negative

Yogi Adityanath recovers from Covid-19, tests negative

During his over two-week isolation, the chief minister carried on his work virtually

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Apr 30 2021, 11:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 11:38 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI File Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said he has tested negative for Covid-19.

The chief minister had isolated himself on April 13 after some officials he came in contact with tested positive for coronavirus. He tested positive the next day.

"Due to your good wishes and doctors' care, I have tested negative for coronavirus. I thank you all for your cooperation and good wishes for me," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

During his over two-week isolation, the chief minister carried on his work virtually. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

DH Toon | Assembly polls no shot in the arm for voters

DH Toon | Assembly polls no shot in the arm for voters

Why Apple has chips while Ford got caught short

Why Apple has chips while Ford got caught short

Reminder for our leaders

Reminder for our leaders

Old virus haunts Karnataka honey harvesters

Old virus haunts Karnataka honey harvesters

Flight cancelled? Forget instant refund

Flight cancelled? Forget instant refund

Gender policy needs a major shake-up to bridge gap

Gender policy needs a major shake-up to bridge gap

Free beer, savings bonds: US vaccinators get creative

Free beer, savings bonds: US vaccinators get creative

 