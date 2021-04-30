Yogi Adityanath recovers from Covid-19, tests negative

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said he has tested negative for Covid-19.
The chief minister had isolated himself on April 13 after some officials he came in contact with tested positive for coronavirus. He tested positive the next day.
"Due to your good wishes and doctors' care, I have tested negative for coronavirus. I thank you all for your cooperation and good wishes for me," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.
आप सभी की शुभेच्छा और चिकित्सकों की देखरेख से अब मैं कोरोना निगेटिव हो गया हूँ।
आप सभी के द्वारा मुझे दिए गए सहयोग व शुभकामनाओं के लिए धन्यवाद।
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 30, 2021
During his over two-week isolation, the chief minister carried on his work virtually.
