North India fares much better than south in weekly Covid cases; Kerala cases dip over 16% in week ending Sept 12

The southern states of India led India’s Covid-19 surge in the week that ended on September 12, a trend seen since the first wave of the pandemic, however, the gap is far wider in this wave.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, along with Puducherry registered 2.2 lakh new cases in the last week. Of this, over 1.7 lakh new cases came from Kerala alone, which continues to be the worst-impacted in the second wave.

On the other hand, 14 states and union territories of north and central India accounted for 3,687 cases in the same period, which is just 1.67 per cent of the cases from the southern states and Maharashtra. These states include Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Rajasthan had the lowest new cases among these states at 61.

The Northeastern states along with West Bengal and Odisha accounted for around 21,000 new cases.

Even as Kerala forms a major chunk of India’s Covid-19 cases, its fresh cases declined around 16.4 per cent during this week. The state had witnessed an alarming level of cases at the end of August following the Onam festival. The state withdrew night curfew and Sunday lockdown on September 7 and paced up vaccinations of adults.

Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, Jammu and Kashmir were among a handful of states that witnessed a spike in new cases in the week ending September 12.

India on Tuesday reported 25,404 new coronavirus cases and 339 deaths. The country’s death toll after Tuesday's number has risen to 4,43,213.

