NSE mistakenly posts Mouni Roy's sizzling pictures on Twitter, later deletes & apologises

National Stock Exchange's official Twitter handle on Sunday mistakenly shared pictures of actor Mouni Roy, leaving them embarrassed and resulting in a social media storm with memes pouring in from several handles.

In the tweet, now deleted, NSE handle attached photos of the actor with a caption "Soaring Saturday temperature high… @RoyMouni looks breathtaking.”

The tweet was also included hashtags such as #beautifuldiva, #sexydiva and #hotgirl among others.

NSE later issued an apology and dismissed rumours of their account getting hacked. "Today there was an unwanted post on NSE handle at 12:25 p.m. It was a human error made by the agency handling NSE account and there was no hacking. Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused,” it said.

Today there was an unwanted post on NSE handle at 12:25 p.m. It was a human error made by the agency handling NSE account and there was no hacking. Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused. — NSEIndia (@NSEIndia) January 9, 2021

Meanwhile, several Twitter users made the most of the error by sharing memes on the mistake.

When notice period employees don't get enough compensation.#nseindia pic.twitter.com/S1DdEZcams — Piyush Jha (@AsliGyaan) January 9, 2021

And it took 7 hours to realise this.. 😆😆😆 — Kumar S. (@sskweb) January 9, 2021