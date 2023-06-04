Odisha train accident: PM Modi commends members of rescue teams

Odisha train accident: PM commends rescue team members

Balasore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the train accident site in Balasore district, Saturday, June 3, 2023. At least 261 people were killed and over 900 others suffered injuries in the accident, according to officials. Credit: IANS Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday commended the members of rescue teams for their work after the three-train crash in Odisha and also praised people's courage and compassion.

Also Read | Toll in Odisha train tragedy rises to 288, rescue operations complete
 

"Deeply moved by the condolence messages from world leaders on the train mishap in Odisha. Their kind words will give strength to the bereaved families. Gratitude for their support," he said.  

Praising the members of rescue teams and other authorities, he said, "I commend each and every person belonging to the teams of railways, NDRF, ODRAF, local authorities, police, fire service, volunteers and others who are working tirelessly on the ground and strengthening the rescue ops. Proud of their dedication."  

He added, "The courage and compassion shown by the people of our nation in the face of adversity is truly inspiring. As soon as the train mishap took place in Odisha, people immersed themselves in assisting rescue ops. Several people lined up to donate blood."

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi visited the accident site in Odisha's Balasore district and was briefed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as well as officers of the disaster management teams. He also met some of the injured in the hospital.

